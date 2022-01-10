F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.26.

FFIV stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.95. The company had a trading volume of 330,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.20. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $246,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,684. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

