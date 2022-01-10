FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,218 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $441.87 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

