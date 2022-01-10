Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 123,264 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 724,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,721,000 after buying an additional 119,381 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,322,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 999.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,997,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $85.72 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53.

