FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up to $22.53

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $23.25. FIGS shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 27,586 shares traded.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

