Financial Analysis: Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) vs. Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Gildan Activewear shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear 17.70% 27.74% 15.83% Allbirds N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gildan Activewear and Allbirds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear 0 1 8 0 2.89 Allbirds 0 2 10 0 2.83

Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.79%. Allbirds has a consensus price target of $24.36, suggesting a potential upside of 74.78%. Given Allbirds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Gildan Activewear.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Allbirds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear $1.98 billion 4.07 -$225.28 million $2.53 16.44 Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allbirds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gildan Activewear.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Allbirds on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak. The company was founded by Glenn J. Chamandy and H. Gregory Chamandy on May 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

