Financial Comparison: Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) vs. First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jack in the Box and First Watch Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box $1.14 billion 1.64 $165.76 million $7.38 12.11 First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.64 -$49.68 million N/A N/A

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Jack in the Box shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Jack in the Box shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jack in the Box and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box 14.49% -20.58% 8.98% First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jack in the Box and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box 1 7 11 0 2.53 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Jack in the Box presently has a consensus price target of $113.93, suggesting a potential upside of 27.48%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.93%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Jack in the Box.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

