First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.31

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

