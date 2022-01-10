First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 13.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $135.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -234.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.64. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $15,816,403 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.