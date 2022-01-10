First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 360.9% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 38,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $285.27 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $210.13 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.71 and a 200 day moving average of $289.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

