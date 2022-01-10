First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NYSE MPC opened at $70.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.