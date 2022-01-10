First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 39.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,411 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $101.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

