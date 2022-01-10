First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $259.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $164.64 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

