First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $251.96

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $251.96 and last traded at $237.10, with a volume of 1646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $12.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.23%.

About First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.