First National Corp MA ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

WM opened at $161.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.