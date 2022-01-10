First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Starbucks stock opened at $107.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.69. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

