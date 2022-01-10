First National Corp MA ADV Sells 547 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,204,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,981 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $55.80.

