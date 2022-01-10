First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA opened at $10.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

