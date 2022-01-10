First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 477,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $97.50 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
