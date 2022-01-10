First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 477,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $97.50 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.31.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.