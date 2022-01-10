First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FGB opened at $4.15 on Monday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.