First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED opened at $25.44 on Monday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.