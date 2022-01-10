FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 99.86 ($1.35).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.27) to GBX 103 ($1.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.54) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.44) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.44) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 103.70 ($1.40) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £774.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.70 ($1.49). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.54.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.