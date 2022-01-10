Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $20,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 269.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,418,000 after buying an additional 125,418 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 205,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,036,000 after buying an additional 102,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $186.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.81. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.25 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

