Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $276.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.83.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $186.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.81. Five Below has a twelve month low of $165.25 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 49.3% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after buying an additional 102,577 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Five Below by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 467.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 31.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

