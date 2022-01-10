Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million to $1.005 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.83.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $186.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $165.25 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.81.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

