Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.70

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 52.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

