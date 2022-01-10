Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,764 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Foot Locker worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Foot Locker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 318,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $2,405,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 141,159 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 168,310 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 160,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL opened at $42.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

