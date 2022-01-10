Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

