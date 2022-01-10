Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 400 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.15.

NYSE:MA opened at $369.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.77 and a 200-day moving average of $356.02. The company has a market cap of $363.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.