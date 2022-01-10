Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.06.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $774.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $806.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $814.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 163.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

