Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.55 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

