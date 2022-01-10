Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes $725,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of UGI by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 161,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UGI by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,563 shares of company stock worth $8,268,069 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

