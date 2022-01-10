Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $314.66 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.