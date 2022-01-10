Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 39.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,134,391 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 322,516 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $36,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $41.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

