Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,384 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $9,791,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270,972 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

