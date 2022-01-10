FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Down 8.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $14.00. The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.23. 7,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 675,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. On average, research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.