FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,127,000 after acquiring an additional 795,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,992,000 after purchasing an additional 336,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

CTVA stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.