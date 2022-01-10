FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 160 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after buying an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after buying an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $137.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day moving average of $219.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.36. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Barclays dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

