FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 260 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Qorvo by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Qorvo by 1,344.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 13.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after buying an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $154.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.17 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.14.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

