FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 670 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 12,900.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $35.39 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIAC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

