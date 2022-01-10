Furucombo (COMBO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $146,692.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $146,692.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00058693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00084682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.61 or 0.07520988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.38 or 1.00034672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,900,912 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

