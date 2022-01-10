Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after buying an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $4.97 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $214.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

