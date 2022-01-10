FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Issued By DA Davidson

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.32. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

MARA stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 4.59. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,832,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.