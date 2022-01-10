FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Torrid Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Torrid in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

CURV opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46. Torrid has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $23,809,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,418,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

