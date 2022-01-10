Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,100 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 739,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, Director Linda West purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.