Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,339 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $52.04. 4,958,299 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

