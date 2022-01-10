Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.12 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 150,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 422,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,479,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.