Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.31 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $23.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,003.13. 351,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,646,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 319.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,073.23 and a 200-day moving average of $859.93. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $892.29.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

