Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded down $9.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $383.74. 69,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,834. The firm has a market cap of $400.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.