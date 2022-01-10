Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $33,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of IWV traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.63. 3,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,940. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.52 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.38 and its 200-day moving average is $266.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

