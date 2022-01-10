Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Head to Head Analysis

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Kymera Therapeutics -112.31% -24.30% -15.58%

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Kymera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $90,000.00 321.48 -$5.29 million N/A N/A Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million 83.90 -$45.59 million ($1.69) -32.88

Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genetic Technologies and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.49%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Kymera Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women’s health. It operates through the USA and Australia geographical segments. The firm’s product BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.